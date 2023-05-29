General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine predicted the loss of cities to Kyiv because of Zelensky’s desire to launch a counteroffensive

Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), retired Serhiy Krivonos, predicted the loss of two cities to Kyiv because of the desire of President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch a counteroffensive. His words convey RIA News.

“We constantly talk about the offensive of our troops and expect it, but at the same time we must understand that it is important to prepare for the next offensive. [со стороны Москвы]”, – says the Major General. Commenting on the possibility of the advance of Russian troops, he noted that this is more than likely.