From: Nail Akkoyun

According to a commander, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is only just beginning. One expert even believes that most of the troops are still waiting.

KIEV – A lot has been said and speculated about the operation since the start of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. According to reports that Kyiv progress is slower than expected, the Russian president scoffed Wladimir Putinthat even the Ukraine it is now clear that she has “no chance”. The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned against too high expectations and emphasized that the war is not a “Hollywood film” in which immediate results are possible.

The statements by Oleksandr Syrskyj, the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, are now intended to fuel hope. In conversation with the Guardians Syrskyj said that the main forces of the offensive reserve were not yet in the fight against Russia had been sent: “Everything is yet to come”. At the same time, the colonel-general warned the Kremlin that the deadly weak point in their ranks would be identified. The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister took a similar view, claiming that that the “biggest blow” was yet to come.

What speaks for Syrskyj and his claims: last autumn he led the Ukrainian army through large parts of the north-east with a triumphant counter-offensive. In just a few weeks, the troops liberated large parts of the country from the Russian occupiers. In addition, retired US General Ben Hodges has commented on the situation – and supported Syrskyj’s statements: “At the moment only a very, very small part of the army is involved in the fight at all,” Hodges said in an interview Newsweek.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Ninety percent “not even in combat” according to expert

The 65-year-old Hodges, who has been involved in operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, among others, called for patience – as did Oleksandr Syrskyj – and stated that the current offensive pace of the Ukrainian armed forces is not a cause for concern. “Ninety percent of the Ukrainian army is not even in combat,” he said, noting that Kiev’s new “armored brigades”, equipped with western main battle tanks, have largely not yet been seen. “Once you see all of that, it starts. Just imagine if the other ninety percent got in the fight,” Hodges said.

However, Ukraine does not want to be deterred by the numerical inferiority. “I’ve never fought against a smaller number of enemies, they always outnumbered us,” Syrskyj said, referring to the alleged 400,000 Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil. But this is all the more reason to act cautiously. “We have to be prepared for the fact that this process will take some time,” said the 57-year-old Colonel General.

War in Ukraine: Russian operations near Kupjansk and Lyman – counteroffensive to counteract

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US think tank, recently spoke out Twitter predicted that the counteroffensive “is unlikely to be carried out in a single major operation.” Rather, it will consist of many operations “in numerous locations of different sizes and intensity over many weeks”.

Russia has launched offensives in several places, including at Kupyansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region and at Lyman further east. One should therefore not underestimate the Russian army, said Syrskyj. But despite strong defenses, he stressed that his troops’ morale, training and preparation gave him confidence. “In a word, it is an ongoing ‘process'”. (nak)