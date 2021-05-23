The Russian military did not trust their Ukrainian colleagues for a long time. The former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Viktor Muzhenko complained about this on the air of the YouTube channel “Apostrophe”.

He recalled how in 2008 he met with graduates of the Leningrad Combined Arms School, which he himself graduated from during the Soviet era. According to Muzhenko, his colleagues did not want to trust him with confidential information, explaining that he was a foreign employee. “It was clear that there was some kind of cold snap,” the general concluded.

On the same broadcast, he predicted that Kiev would lose access to the Black and Azov Seas. According to the former military man, the risk of losing the Kherson region, Odessa and the North Crimean canal remains. Muzhenko stressed that American generals used to make corresponding forecasts.

Muzhenko was appointed Chief of the General Staff on July 3, 2014 by the decree of Petro Poroshenko. On August 24, 2014, he was awarded the rank of Colonel General, and on October 14, 2015 – General of the Army of Ukraine. In May 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the resignation of Muzhenko from office, and in September he dismissed him from military service, sending him to the reserve and retaining the right to wear a uniform.