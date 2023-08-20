General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Krivonos: Zelensky steals money

Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), retired Serhiy Krivonos, accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of stealing because of the decision to strengthen defense in the Kharkiv direction. This is reported RIA News.

“No matter what wall we build, there will still be weapons that can break through it. This is another fact confirming that he (Zelensky) is stealing money, ”the agency quotes a statement from the military.

Krivonos also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not provided with everything necessary for conducting combat operations due to corruption in the military sphere of Ukraine. In addition, the entire territory of the country is under threat due to the lack of sufficiently effective air defense systems. The general added that the Ukrainian government “is trying to pretend that the military is doing well” and “is ready to do anything to deceive the people.”

Earlier it was reported that Krivonos accused Zelensky of the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.