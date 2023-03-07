Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Soboleva: GDP growth forecast fell from 3.2 to one percent

Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev announced the deterioration of the country’s GDP growth forecast this year from 3.2 percent to 1 percent. This is reported by the publication “Strana.ua”.

According to him, the forecast for GDP growth has fallen due to the assumption that hostilities will not end in the middle of the year.

Sobolev expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian economy has passed the peak of inflation, and from 26.6 percent in 2022 it will decrease to 24 percent.

In January, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that in 2022, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the republic fell by 30.4 percent. The department stressed that this was the worst result in the history of the country.

Prior to this, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the damage to the economy of Ukraine as a result of hostilities in the country is more than 700 billion dollars.