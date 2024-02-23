A mobilized Ukrainian showed up drunk at the military registration and enlistment office and avoided being sent to the troops

In Ukraine, a person liable for military service managed to avoid mobilization thanks to alcohol. About it reports TSN.

A native of the town of Lipovets, Vinnytsia region, received a summons, but decided to appear at the military registration and enlistment office drunk. Since the law prohibits sending drunk people to military units, the man was sent home with a summons for another day.

He showed up even earlier than the specified date, but again drunk. Moreover, he plucked up courage and categorically declared his unwillingness to undergo military service, after which he wrote a corresponding statement. The case was sent to court, during which time the person liable for military service is also away from the front line.

The court refused to consider the mobilized person guilty because he did not appear at the military registration and enlistment office on the appointed day. The judge also took into account the man’s positive characterization and repentance.