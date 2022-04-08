BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Friday, wrapping it in black plastic bags and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed as Russian troops occupied the town from behind. northwest of Kiev.

Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor’s office in Bucha, said 20 bodies had been exhumed, 18 of which had gunshot wounds and shrapnel. He said two women had been identified, one of whom worked in a supermarket in the center of town.

“There are witnesses who can confirm that these people were killed by Russian forces. For no reason, they were just walking down the street or being picked up,” he told Reuters.

“Some of them were just speaking Ukrainian.”

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” intended to defame the Russian army.

Kravchenko said forensic investigators will work to build a picture of what happened to those buried, adding that the investigation into the deaths is “unprecedented” on this scale.

Specialists, dressed in white, covered the graves with plastic tarps as the rain fell.

Since Russian troops withdrew from Bucha last week, Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead. The mayor of Bucha said dozens were victims of executions carried out by Russian troops.

(Reporting by Simon Gardner and Mari Saito)

