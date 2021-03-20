The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry refused to recognize the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin banning foreign ownership of land plots included in the list of border areas in Crimea. This was stated by the speaker of the Ukrainian department Oleg Nikolenko, reports TASS…

According to him, the decree does not entail legal consequences for Ukraine. “After the restoration of the sovereignty of our state in Crimea, the violated rights of the legal owners to the land plots will be restored,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Nikolenko also stressed that depriving Ukrainians of ownership of land plots in Crimea will be the focus of the so-called “Crimean Platform” and its inaugural summit this year.

In March 2020, Vladimir Putin banned foreigners from owning land in Crimea, the Astrakhan and Kaliningrad regions. The restriction applies to foreign citizens, stateless persons and foreign legal entities. The decision came into force on Saturday, March 20.

The Crimean authorities consider this measure to be forced. According to the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of Crimea under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, many states restrict the rights of foreigners to own land in zones adjacent to the state border.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 following a referendum. Kiev and Western countries do not recognize the procedure as legitimate and declare the violent nature of the annexation of the peninsula by Russia.