Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statements about peace in Ukraine speak of his political myopia, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a December 27 statement.

On December 24, Orban, in an interview with the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, said that the conflict in Ukraine would continue as long as the Kyiv regime receives financial and military assistance from the United States. He also pointed out that peace will come when Washington wants it.

“The statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary demonstrate ‹…› his own political myopia. ‹…› The Hungarian leader should ask himself if he wants peace,” the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also considered Orban’s words a manifestation of “pathological disdain” for Ukraine and the people of the country. They also accused the Hungarian prime minister of “indirectly calling” for the defeat of Ukraine.

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about Kyiv’s plans to hold a “peace summit” at the UN site at the end of February 2023, which could be mediated by the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres. Meanwhile, he pointed out that Russia could be invited to such a summit “after an international court.”

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia does not reject the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine by political means, but not on the conditions that Kyiv is now putting forward to it.

On December 21, the Hungarian prime minister said that negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States are necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Orban also advocated the preservation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. But at the same time, in his opinion, the issue of borders should be discussed after the truce.

On December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change. The head of state explained that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table, taking into account the changed realities.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

