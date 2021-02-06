The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland against the background of their expulsion from Russia. This became known on Saturday, February 6, from the ministry’s official Twitter account.

“The decision of the Russian Federation contradicts the Vienna Convention and is yet another example of Russia’s gross violation of its obligations under international law,” the message says.

On the eve, Germany, Poland and Sweden expressed their disagreement with the decision to expel three European diplomats from Russia. Representatives of the countries called such a measure by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation unjustified.

The representatives of Germany and Sweden noted that if Russia does not reconsider its decision, then from the side of the states retaliatory actions may follow.

On the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared three diplomats of the embassies of Germany, Sweden and Poland persona non grata in connection with their participation in illegal actions in the country. They were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed the hope that in the future the representatives of the countries will strictly follow the norms of international law.

On February 5, the department noted that in connection with the participation of employees of foreign diplomatic departments in unauthorized actions on January 23 in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Swedish Ambassador, Chargé d’Affaires of Poland and the envoy of the German Embassy were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, they lodged a protest.

Unauthorized actions in a number of Russian cities took place on January 23 and 31. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office have repeatedly warned about the illegality of such events and the responsibility for their organization and participation in them. As a result of the actions, criminal cases were initiated on the use of violence against government officials, involvement in illegal activities of minors, hooliganism and violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.