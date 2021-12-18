Ukraine has asked Western countries to clarify their statements about possible sanctions against Russia. This request was voiced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Dmitry Kuleba on Saturday, December 18.

He believes that the absence in Washington, London and Brussels of details regarding the possible measures they have voiced against Russia may not convince Moscow of the readiness of the European Union (EU) to take decisive action in the event of a “Russian invasion of Ukraine,” reports Washington Post…

Kuleba urged the United States and Britain to act independently if the EU, due to its closer ties with Russia in the areas of trade and energy, advocates less stringent measures.

“If I see signs that the United States is holding something because of its unwillingness to irritate Moscow, then I will immediately worry, because I think this is a completely wrong and unreasonable line of conduct,” he said, referring to Kiev’s requests for additional military aid.

The minister also recalled that Ukrainian officials called on the West to approve a package of sanctions, which, among other things, proposes to disconnect the Russian Federation from the international interbank system for transferring information and making SWIFT payments.

On December 18, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov announced that Ukraine wants to receive not only defensive, but also offensive weapons from its Western partners. According to him, the country “needs electronic warfare, electronic intelligence, anti-missile systems, cyber defense.”

On December 9, the former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Jan Brzezinski said that Russia should be dealt a “warning strike” in the form of disconnecting the country from the SWIFT system. He also proposed to take certain economic measures, for example, “to delay payments for gas and oil.”

On the same day, Viktor Khaikov, Chairman of the Commission on Innovative Development of the Public Council under the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, noted in an interview with Izvestia that the implementation of Brzezinski’s proposal to disconnect Russia from SWIFT for a few days is extremely unlikely, since this would cause irreparable damage to the reputation and reliability of the international payment system.