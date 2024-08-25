The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Belarus to move troops and equipment further away from the border

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Minsk to move its forces further away from the border. Kyiv said that Belarus, under the guise of exercises, had concentrated a significant number of troops, including special operations forces, and equipment, including tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and air defense systems (AD), in the border region of Gomel.

We call on Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes (…) and to withdraw troops from our border Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Belarusian exercises are taking place “in the immediate vicinity of a nuclear power facility, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.” The agency called for “an end to unfriendly actions and the withdrawal of troops from the state border of Ukraine to a distance exceeding the range of fire systems available in Belarus.”

Kyiv emphasized that in the event of a violation of the state border, the republic will take the necessary measures for self-defense, while all troop concentrations, military facilities and supply routes on the territory of Belarus will become legitimate military targets.

Belarus has strengthened its troop groups in the Ukrainian direction

On August 18, it was reported that Belarus had strengthened its troop groups in the Ukrainian direction. The commander of the country’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Andrei Lukyanovich, clarified that this happened after an incident with the violation of Belarusian airspace by Ukrainian drones.

A huge group has been created in the south, and intelligence information is also being collected. (…) We confirm that combat orders have been received in our branch of the Armed Forces, and the group has already been reinforced. This concerns aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and radio-technical troops. Andrey Lukyanovich Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus

On August 12, it became known that the air defense forces of Belarus shot down 13 drones flying from the territory of Ukraine on August 9. Minsk stated that the purpose of the attack was to demonstrate Kyiv’s impunity and test the strength of relations between Russia and Belarus.

On August 23, it was reported that after the Ukrainian Armed Forces began their invasion of the Kursk region, Belarus had transferred at least a thousand troops to the regions bordering Ukraine. It was also said that two Mi-8 helicopters, four Su-25 attack aircraft, and a number of units with armored personnel carriers, tanks, and S-300 air defense systems had been sent to the border.

Belarus Accuses Kyiv of Amassing Troops on Its Borders

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the Belarusian-Ukrainian border is mined “like never before.” According to him, Ukraine has 120,000 soldiers on the border with Belarus.

They keep more than 120 thousand Ukrainian troops on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Seeing their aggressive policy, we have deployed our troops along the entire border Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Earlier, the head of state noted that Belarus had assigned more than 20 brigades to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. He specified that this step was taken to prevent a breakthrough.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin also spoke about the tense situation on the border with Ukraine. He said that there is a high probability of armed provocations from Kyiv.

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich expressed hope for the absence of provocations from the Ukrainian side. According to him, Minsk aims at good-neighborly and peaceful relations that will contribute to improving the well-being of citizens of Belarus and neighboring countries.

In turn, Ukrainian border guards did not see an increase in the personnel and equipment of the Belarusian troops on the border. The representative of the State Border Service of the Republic (GBS) Colonel Andrei Demchenko accused the Belarusian leader of escalating the situation.