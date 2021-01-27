One of the key issues for discussion with the United States is the active involvement of Washington in resolving the situation in Donbass. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar in an interview with the “Ukrinform” agency, published on January 27.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, immediately after winning the elections, proposed the idea of ​​rebooting the formats and more actively involving the United States in the negotiation process. This is one of the key issues for discussion with the American side, ”he told the agency.

Earlier, on January 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the United States should join the “Normandy format” (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) to Kiev to move away from the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The ministry added that the signals from the new American administration do not allow us to count on Washington’s constructive participation in resolving the situation in southeastern Ukraine.

On January 20, Zelenskiy invited American leader Joe Biden to visit Kiev to improve international relations.

In December 2020, in an interview with The New York Times, the Ukrainian leader said that he was counting on Washington’s help in ending hostilities in Donbass.

Zelensky explained this by the fact that before Biden headed the United States, he “had close ties with Ukraine, he understands Russians well, and understands the differences between Ukraine and Russia,” which allegedly “will help strengthen relations, end the war in Donbass.” …

Kiev has been conducting a military operation against residents of southeast Ukraine since 2014. The settlement of the armed conflict is being discussed with the mediation of Russia, Germany and France within the framework of the Normandy format, as well as in the format of meetings of the OSCE Minsk Group. At the same time, Ukraine refused to fulfill the political points of the Minsk Agreements, citing the unsettledness of security issues and seeking priority transfer of the border section with the Russian Federation in the conflict zone under its control.