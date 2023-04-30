Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine said that China can mediate in the settlement of the conflict with the Russian Federation

The cessation of hostilities in Ukraine is in the interests of China, which, hypothetically, could mediate in the settlement of the conflict. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andriy Melnyk in an interview with the portal Tagesschau.

According to the diplomat, the PRC pursues only its own interests in the current situation, but will not refuse to assist in a ceasefire.

“It’s not that unrealistic. (…) A fair, peaceful solution and a cessation of hostilities are more in the interests of Beijing than this large-scale, endless earthquake for the entire world order, ”Melnik admitted.

The former ambassador also commented on a telephone conversation that took place between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The diplomat called the conversation “a step towards ending Russian aggression.”