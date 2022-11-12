Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said he was ready to consider the possibility of meeting with Lavrov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, during his speech at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, said that he was ready to carefully consider the possibility of meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, if such a proposal is received. Statement of the Ukrainian politician leads Edition “Country”.

At the same time, Kuleba clarified that at the moment there has been no such proposal from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During his speech, the Ukrainian minister also stressed that he sees no point in sitting down at the negotiating table just for the sake of a pretty picture, and Kyiv at the moment sees no signs that Moscow is sincerely seeking negotiations.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, during a speech at the ASEAN summit, called on all members of the organization to prevent Russia from arranging the “hunger games”. In his opinion, the ASEAN member countries should use all possible methods for this purpose.

Prior to this, on November 10, in an interview with CNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Moscow, but indicated that the most important condition for the onset of peace is the restoration of justice, but there were no such statements from Russia.