Embassies of Ukraine received 17 anonymous parcels with real or fake explosives or animal parts. This was stated on December 3 by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba in an interview CNN.

According to him, a campaign has begun to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats around the world.

“This campaign is designed to spread fear and intimidate Ukrainian diplomats,” the diplomat told an American journalist.

A CNN employee was shown a photo of one of the letters containing what officials said was the eye of a pig.

“It all started with an explosion near the Ukrainian embassy in Spain,” Kuleba said.

Speaking about who might be behind such mailings, Kuleba noted that either Russia or someone supporting its policy is allegedly to blame for the mailings.

“The investigators will draw a conclusion, but I think that these two versions are the most logical,” the diplomat added.

A day earlier, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stated on his Facebook page (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), that Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats. According to him, the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, the consulate in Brno received the packages. They had animal eyes.

On December 1, Spanish police intercepted an envelope addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which contained explosives. On the same day, a package was found at the US embassy in Madrid, presumably with explosives inside. Later it was blown up.

On November 30, an explosive device detonated at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. As a result of the explosion, an embassy employee was slightly injured and was able to independently get to the hospital.

Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlasca, after the discovery of several parcels of explosives in the country, said that sending messages could be related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Judge Jose Luis Calama decided to unite all these cases in one, the case under the article “Terrorism” is being considered.