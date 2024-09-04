Rada Speaker Stefanchuk: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, has resigned. This was announced by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, his words were published in Telegram-channel of the Ukrainian parliament.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba D. I. about his resignation,” the statement says. According to Stefanchuk, the statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the Rada.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possible resignation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would not affect the prospects of negotiations with Kiev. Before that, information appeared that the post of minister could be taken by Kuleba’s first deputy Andriy Sybiga.

On the evening of September 3, several Ukrainian ministers submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada. The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that most of the Ukrainian cabinet is planned to be replaced.