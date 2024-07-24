Ukrainian Foreign Minister Opens to Peace: “Ready to Negotiate with Moscow”

Kiev is ready to negotiate with Moscow. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. “The Ukrainian side is willing and ready to conduct dialogue and negotiations with the Russian side. Of course, the negotiations must be rational and have practical meaning, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace,” Kuleba explained, quoted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning.

“Plot against Paris Games”, Russian chef arrested

A Russian chef who has lived in France for 14 years has been arrested on charges of conspiring with “a foreign power” to organize “large-scale acts of destabilization” during the Paris Olympics. The man, in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday during a raid on his apartment in central Paris, where a document was allegedly found linked to an elite Russian special forces unit that operates under the command of the FSB, the successor to the KGB, the Guardian reports.

A judicial investigation has been opened into allegations of sharing “intelligence with a foreign power with the aim of provoking hostility in France,” a crime punishable by 30 years in prison. The alleged plot is not believed to be terrorist-related. The man, whose name has not been released, was indicted on the charge the same day and remanded in custody.



The opening ceremony of Paris 2024 will take place on the banks of the Seine on Friday evening, and there have long been fears that Russia may be trying to interfere. French media reported that police raided the apartment and found evidence suggesting the man was preparing “a large-scale project” that could have “serious” consequences during the three-week Games.