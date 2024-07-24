Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Announces Readiness for Negotiations with Russia

Ukraine is ready for peace talks with Russia. This was stated by the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during his visit to China on Wednesday, July 24. However, later in the official press release of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, clarificationthat the talk was about such readiness in the future, “at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to conduct negotiations in good faith.”

Of course, negotiations must be rational and practical, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. Dmitry KulebaHead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kuleba’s statement came the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin about the need to end the military conflict as soon as possible.

Moscow has never refused to negotiate with Kiev, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. However, before moving on to specific actions, it is worth waiting for further clarifications from the Ukrainian side, he stressed. Since October 2022, a law has been in effect in Ukraine, according to which all negotiations with Russian representatives are prohibited for as long as Vladimir Putin is president.

Zelensky has dramatically changed his position on negotiations with Russia

Earlier, on July 21, Zelensky said that he was “forced” to consider the possibility of communicating with the Russian side within the framework of the second “peace summit” on Ukraine and was ready to negotiate personally with Putin. On July 15, Zelensky stressed that Moscow representatives should be present at the event, although he had previously opposed the participation of the Russian side.

Let’s be honest, if we want to end the war, and we have all the strength to do so, and if the world is united around Ukraine – well, we will talk to those who decide everything in Russia Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Over the past month, Kyiv has been regularly sending Moscow signals about its readiness for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. Thus, on June 30, the Ukrainian president allowed them to be held with the participation of mediators and after agreeing on a proposal with Kiev.

At the same time, Kyiv has ruled out the possibility of direct negotiations until recently. The Ukrainian side has repeatedly named the US and China among possible mediators.

Photo: Reuters

Experts believe that Zelensky’s change of position is connected with several factors at once: the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, pressure from society due to the unpopular law on mobilization, and the West’s refusal to actively support Ukraine further.

US backs Zelensky in desire to negotiate with Russia

Earlier, Orysia Lutsevich, deputy director of the US program for Russia and Eurasia at Chatham House, said that Zelensky’s proposal to invite Russia to a second “peace summit” is a signal of readiness for a truce.

After the first “peace summit” on Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the conflict needs the participation of all parties to it to be resolved, and without Russia the summit cannot be considered a negotiating platform.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine must be ended immediately, and has expressed his readiness to speak about this directly with Putin if he wins the election.

Russia urged to wait for clarification after Kuleba’s words about negotiations

After Kuleba’s statement in China, Peskov recalled that Russia had never refused to negotiate. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin added that after the Ukrainian politician’s words, the basic principles and positions with which Kyiv is ready to enter into dialogue should be formulated.

Dmitry Kuleba Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Representatives of the Russian side and Putin personally have repeatedly emphasized that Moscow is ready for peace talks with Ukraine at any time. However, Moscow is ready to resume dialogue with Kiev, based on the agreements reached in Belarus and Turkey.

At the same time, Zelensky’s statements about the need to invite Russia to a second “peace summit” were harshly criticized. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the participants in this negotiating format “formulated one-sided approaches that are absolutely unacceptable for us and for many others who are sincerely interested in peace.”

We didn’t forbid anyone [вести переговоры]. We are for negotiations. After this, again at the instigation and with the support of their Western sponsors, the owners, [Украине] the goal was to achieve a strategic defeat of Russia and victory over Russia on the battlefield Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Zelensky’s words about the need to end the conflict as soon as possible also do not inspire confidence, the Russian Foreign Ministry considered. The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, linked these statements with the political situation in the United States and Kyiv’s desire to “beg for more” aid.