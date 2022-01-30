Moscow must continue diplomatic engagement, as well as withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, January 30, by the representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“If Russian officials seriously say that they do not want a new war, Russia should continue diplomatic engagement and withdraw the armed forces that it has concentrated along the borders of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on his page in Twitter.

The Minister noted that diplomacy is the only way to resolve the situation.

Earlier in the day, Deputy State Department Secretary Victoria Nuland said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would likely hold new talks next week. She also noted that in the United States they see signs of the Russian Federation, which indicate an interest in discussing US responses on security guarantees.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees on December 17. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.

Later, in January 2022, negotiations on security guarantees took place in three stages. The first round took place in Geneva on 10 January. It was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, followed by consultations on January 13 at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On January 26, US Ambassador John Sullivan conveyed Washington’s responses to Moscow. Blinken elaborated that the written replies handed over set out “a serious diplomatic way forward.” He stressed that the US authorities are ready for cooperation and communication with the Russian Federation. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the Russian Federation had received a written response to the Russian proposals.

On January 27, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin was in no hurry to draw conclusions on the US response. He also stressed that it cannot be said that Moscow’s considerations were taken into account or that “there was a willingness to take into account our concerns.” At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said that there is a prospect of continuing the dialogue on security guarantees.

On January 28, in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian leader Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow would carefully study the written responses on security guarantees, after which it would decide on its further actions.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and members of the media have been spreading numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow stressed that it had no plans to “invade” Ukraine.