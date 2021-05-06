Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced his country’s request to the United States to expand the training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AF), which he announced on Thursday, May 6.

According to Kuleba, during the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kiev, representatives of the two states reached an agreement to hold a meeting of the Strategic Partnership Commission. They also discussed how to improve the event.

“We have on the agenda, we have already voiced this to the American side, and they have already begun to work on it, this is an expansion of the training mission of the US Army for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he quotes “Interfax»Of the Ukrainian minister.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also noted that during the dialogue with Blinken, the question was raised about the resumption of such a post as the special representative of the United States in the negotiations on Ukraine. He added that Blinken promised to analyze the position of Ukraine, its requests and give answers to them from the position of the US government.

On the same day, May 6. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba announced his intention to discuss with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the supply of American weapons to Kiev.