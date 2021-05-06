Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba “allowed” Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden to meet. According to him, possible negotiations between the heads of the two states do not run counter to the interests of Kiev. He told about this in an interview with CNN.

Kuleba said that the proposal for a summit between the presidents of Russia and the United States allowed “to buy time”, since, in his opinion, “Putin will not break the rules while preparations are underway for a meeting to discuss these very rules.”

At the same time, the head of the department noted that he understands all those who are concerned about the meeting due to lack of information, conspiracy theories or inherited fear of betrayal. He explained that he sees the situation differently from a professional, diplomatic point of view. According to him, the summit between the leaders of both Russia and the United States does not harm the interests of Ukraine, at least for the moment.

In the same interview, Kuleba said that he suspects Russia of wanting to make a “creeping annexation” of the Sea of ​​Azov. The region is now an easy target for Moscow, he explained. “After the illegal annexation of Crimea and the establishment of control over the Kerch Strait, Russia may make a creeping annexation of the Sea of ​​Azov,” the minister summed up.