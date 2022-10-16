“As a result of the shelling of the Donetsk city administration on Artem Street by Ukrainian forces, two civilians were injured… They were immediately transferred to a medical center,” said a statement of the Donetsk Regional Defense Headquarters.

Russian news agencies reported the news, noting in the headline that the targeting was carried out by US HIMARS missiles.

The administration wrote on the messaging application Telegram that the main entrance to the building was bombed and several cars were damaged near it.

Ukraine showed no immediate reaction to the attack, according to Reuters.

Donetsk city has been under the control of the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014.

Russia moved in September to annex the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, in the largest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century.

Moscow announced the annexation of these regions after a referendum in those four regions.