Zelensky speaks with Italian Prime Minister Draghi: new EU sanctions package needed
The European Union must introduce a new sixth round of sanctions against Russia. In his own words, that was his most important Message from Ukrainian President Zelensky to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They also spoke on Saturday about the need to try to lift the blockade on Ukrainian ports.
This Sunday, members of the World Health Organization are discussing that blockade. Many agricultural products are usually exported via the Ukrainian ports. As a result of the war, the world supply of grain is under pressure and prices have risen explosively. Neighboring Poland now functions as a conduit for exports and for the import of humanitarian aids and weapons. Ukrainian officials in recent days have publicly called for more EU aid to Poland so that the humanitarian aid that that country provides does not eventually come at the expense of its own population or good relations between neighboring countries.
According to Zelensky, his telephone conversation with Draghi on Saturday evening showed his “unconditional support” for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The two heads of government also spoke of ‘defensive cooperation’. The Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening that the phone call took place at the initiative of the Italian.
Russians now target the Donbas
After the capture of the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol and the fall of that city, Russian forces are targeting the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian army said troops had to withstand at least a dozen attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk provinces on Saturday. Parts of the region had been in the hands of separatists backed by Russia before the February invasion of Ukraine. Now Russian troops would try to control the rest of the Donbas.
For the time being, its own troops are holding out, according to Ukrainian officials. The governor of Luhansk province in a Telegram message called the Russian Defense’s claim that it would control the area completely “nonsense”.
Also read: “If the Russian offensive in the Donbas is a success, Pokrovsk will be dessert”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on Saturday evening that the situation in the Donbas is “extremely difficult”. According to him, the Ukrainian army is holding its ground in the cities now under attack, including Shevyerodonetsk and Sloyansk. Presidential officials have said in statements that Zelensky will not agree to a ceasefire with Moscow if it means ceding territory, Reuters news agency said Sunday morning.
#Ukrainian #forces #repulsed #dozens #attacks #Donbas
Leave a Reply