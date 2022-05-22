Zelensky speaks with Italian Prime Minister Draghi: new EU sanctions package needed

The European Union must introduce a new sixth round of sanctions against Russia. In his own words, that was his most important Message from Ukrainian President Zelensky to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They also spoke on Saturday about the need to try to lift the blockade on Ukrainian ports.

This Sunday, members of the World Health Organization are discussing that blockade. Many agricultural products are usually exported via the Ukrainian ports. As a result of the war, the world supply of grain is under pressure and prices have risen explosively. Neighboring Poland now functions as a conduit for exports and for the import of humanitarian aids and weapons. Ukrainian officials in recent days have publicly called for more EU aid to Poland so that the humanitarian aid that that country provides does not eventually come at the expense of its own population or good relations between neighboring countries.

According to Zelensky, his telephone conversation with Draghi on Saturday evening showed his “unconditional support” for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The two heads of government also spoke of ‘defensive cooperation’. The Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening that the phone call took place at the initiative of the Italian.