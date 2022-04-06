Rome, April 6 (askanews) – Since Russia announced its intention to focus on the “liberation” of Donbass, residents of the largely abandoned mining region in Ukraine have been living in fear, preparing for a sudden onslaught. They have built military checkpoints and try to convince people to evacuate the area. “At the moment everyone is tense, everyone is waiting for something to happen, but they don’t really know what they are waiting for – says Artur Nazarov, from Bogorodychne – there are many people elderly, they do not want to leave, they are attached to their habits “.” We are ready to fight the Russian-fascist invaders who have come to our land with the sword since 2014 – explains a lieutenant of the Ukrainian army who wanted to remain anonymous – as I said, whoever comes with the sword will die with the sword. The Russo-Fascist federation came to our Ukrainian holy land with the sword, so everyone will die here with the sword. “Some predict the attack. Andrii Bezruchko, territorial defense officer, says: “In 2014 on April 12 Slovyansk was captured by a group of Russian special forces and according to the information available they want to honor this anniversary by taking Slovyansk by this date” Some cities are completely isolated because the bridges link were destroyed. Those left, the soldiers assure, will be blown up when the invaders come in. (Afptv images)