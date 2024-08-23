Kryvbas players did not shake hands with referee Kardeshler because of his work in Russia

Footballers of the Ukrainian club Kryvbas refused to greet the referees in the match of the fourth qualifying round of the Conference League against Betis. This was reported by Sport24.

The match was served by a team led by the Turk Arda Kardeshler. Before the starting whistle, the players of the Ukrainian club did not shake hands with the referees, as the head referee had previously worked at a match with the Russian national team.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side demanded that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) replace Kardeshler. Kryvbas pointed out that in March 2024, the referee officiated a friendly match between the national teams of Serbia and Russia in Moscow.

The match took place on August 22 in Kosice, Slovakia, and ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Spanish team. The return match will take place a week later in Seville.