Former Dnipro goalkeeper Shelikhov called reports of escape to Belarus speculation

Former Ukrainian national football team player Denis Shelikhov called reports that he fled to Belarus via the Tisza River speculation. He told this to the Ukrainian sports portal Sport-express.ua, transmits RBC.

“Well, these are your guesses and the assumptions of those guys who told you, they know better, so let them tell you,” he commented on the media publications.

It was previously reported that the 35-year-old goalkeeper’s contract with the Victoria team from Sumy expired in the summer of 2024. According to media reports, the athlete wanted to avoid mobilization, so he began to carefully prepare his escape from the country, in particular, learning to swim with fins. Soon he swam across the Tisza River and ended up in Romania. From there he went to Belarus, where he signed a contract with the local team.