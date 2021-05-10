A resident of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro fell from the eighth floor onto a passerby, broke her neck and died. The woman is in the hospital. This is reported by TSN.

It is noted that the Ukrainian woman went to the pharmacy with her daughter, when she suddenly felt a strong blow and lost consciousness. Eyewitnesses called an ambulance, but the victim died on the spot from his injuries. The injured woman required hospitalization.

As the newspaper writes with reference to the neighbors of the 60-year-old Ukrainian, after the death of his parents, he lived alone and did not work anywhere. In addition, the man was registered with a psychiatrist. “Dropped out, stripped all naked. First I fell on the pharmacy’s canopy, then on the railing and bounced back on the woman, ”local residents said.

