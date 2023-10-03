Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Ukraine continues to rely on improvisation against Russia’s superior power. Successful. A farmer rolls across his field with a converted tractor – for clearing mines.

Kharkiv – David defies Goliath with ingenuity. He is “smart as a farmer” – even when dealing with mines. In the Kharkiv area, farmers are now using converted tractors to combat mines in their fields. The principle of their do-it-yourself solutions is tried and tested: the front of a vehicle carries a tiller on an extended arm, i.e. a rotating device consisting of chains and massive steel balls or similar impact elements with which the buried mines are exploded, destroyed or destroyed be thrown to the side. Russia’s invading army has holed up behind thousands of mines. Ukraine is cleaning up. Slowly – but now also safer?

Ukraine’s counteroffensive had begun much later than planned, giving the Russian invaders time to build up their defenses behind deeply staggered minefields. “Ukraine is now the most heavily mined country in the world,” the former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in August 2023 Guardian said. According to his estimate, there are up to five mines per square meter on some sections of the front.

Do-it-yourself solution against the Russian invading army: self-built tractor for clearing Ukraine’s mines (symbolic image). © Screenshot Facebook@Юлія Свириденко

German Colonel Jörg Tölke also paints a bleak picture of the situation in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired: “If you are being spiteful, you could say: After the barrier is before the barrier – we are talking about a barrier depth of three kilometers,” reports the head of the Department for Early Crisis Detection and Global Threat Analysis at the Defense Ministry. Ukraine has been receiving “Wisent 1” mine-clearing tanks since March 2023 – so more than 40 mine-clearing tanks are to be delivered from Germany alone, apart from reinforcements from other NATO countries. Much too little. Meanwhile, Ukraine is helping itself; As with her drones, she relies on remote-controlled solutions from the do-it-yourself kit.

Mines injure 50 to 100 soldiers every day in Ukraine

Manual solutions take a shockingly high toll – especially among Ukrainian pioneers: Serhiy Ryzhenko, the chief physician at the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, complained to the Guardian, 50 to 100 soldiers are treated every day – injuries from mines are the main cause of injuries after exposure to artillery. Civilians are left out of the statistics. The Ukrainska Pravda is currently reporting on a farmer who was sitting on his tractor trying to clear mines and died in the process. One of certainly many. In any case, clearing the mines is a battle in which Ukraine seems to be fighting a losing battle Kyiv Independent writes.

Its horror story deals with the Russian “ISDM Zemledeliye system”, a mine launcher mounted on a truck that spits out 100 rockets in one and a half minutes; and each of these missiles, in turn, carries 312 anti-personnel mines in the shape of a plastic butterfly. In order to capture the horror more graphically, the Kyiv Independent even a little lyrical: “These mines are green or olive and very easily recognizable due to their special shape: like the propeller-shaped seeds, they screw themselves down from maple, ash or sycamore fig.” These “butterflies” are exceptionally narrow and light: only one at a time ten centimeters wide and filled with only 40 grams of explosives.

Russian Invasion: Mile-wide network of deadly butterfly wings

The Russian mine throwers stretch a net of butterfly wings in the air, which then lies on the Ukrainian soil and are themselves around five to 15 kilometers away. Strips of up to 25 kilometers in length are said to be mined in the Kharkiv area. Pioneers on all fronts still clear mines, primarily by hand. Dogs are now being trained to detect mines, drones are being used – but everything seems infinitely slow compared to the deployment of explosives. Anti-personnel mines are never used to kill people. Their perfidious purpose is to mutilate in order to then recruit helpers and break the morale of the population.

And to bleed the enemy economically, as was the case around Kharkiv, in the Ukraine war. Opposite the taz The Ukrainian agricultural entrepreneur Oleg Girman criticized his government for its refusal to recognize the villages around Kharkiv as a theater of war, which is why the farmers there were denied tax relief: “We have to pay the normal minimum tax rate, but we cannot use the fields because of the mines. That means: no income, tax debts, confiscation of agricultural machinery, bankruptcy. I see no other way out than to make my fields safe again at my own expense,” he says. The same applies to the Ukrainian counteroffensive: progress through technology.

It took him a week to convert his first mine clearing tractor with a roller and remote control and invested around $35,000. Girman tells the newspaper that 1,000 hectares of farmland are now free of mines taz: “Unfortunately the state cannot help us. That’s why I invested my private money in demining. I realize that this demining process could take five to ten years. But if we don’t do it, no one will.”

A tractor like this can cover 15 hectares a day, he says; but only if he comes away unscathed. Whatever is a matter of luck. In any case, Oleg Girman reports that his tractor survived four mines. Four touches would have shredded the roller. A fifth mine would have missed the roller. One of the wheels rolled over it. The tractor flew over his ears. Two more renovations are in progress.