Ukrainian fans investigated for offensive shouts against Vladimir Putin

The UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee decided to open a disciplinary procedure against the Ukrainian Association for the attitude of its supporters in the semi-final of the European Futsal Championship against Russia.

According to Uefa, the procedure will analyze a “potential violation of disciplinary rules” by Ukrainian fans.

During the semi-final at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, which ended in Russia’s 3-2 victory, Ukrainian fans were warned not to continue chanting “political and unsportsmanlike”.

According to Russian media, fans chanted against Vladimir Putin and Russophobes during the match. Despite the climate of socio-political tension, the meeting took place on the track, apparently, normally and without any incident between the two teams.

*With EFE