RusVesna: Ukrainian fans held the “I want to live” campaign at Euro 2024

Ukrainian fans during a football match with the Slovak national team at Euro 2024 held the “I want to live” campaign. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

During the meeting, held in Dusseldorf, Germany, men wearing white T-shirts were seen in the stands. They stood side by side, forming the inscription “I want to live” in Russian.

Also seen in the stands was a Ukrainian flag with the text “Give us elections” in English. A number of local media outlets stated that the action was a “Russian provocation.” Other publications believed that the action was actually carried out by citizens of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) banned the bringing of Russian flags to the match between Ukraine and Romania. Stadium security staff had to take away tricolors from fans wishing to attend the game.

Euro 2024 takes place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The Russian national team misses the tournament due to suspension by UEFA.