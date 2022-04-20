Former Ukrainian official says US biolabs were set up in the country under Yushchenko

A former Ukrainian official who resigned after Russia launched a special military operation moved to live in Europe and told RIA Newshow the United States negotiated with Kyiv on the creation of biolaboratories in the country. He himself wished to remain anonymous.

“Back in 2005, under Yushchenko, a bilateral agreement was signed on cooperation in preventing (creating — approx. “Tapes.ru”) biological weapons technologies. On its basis, the Ukrainian side received American assistance for laboratories in Kyiv, Odessa and Lvov. Over time, laboratories in other cities were added to them, ”the source said.

The ex-official emphasized that this cooperation was not only not a secret, but, on the contrary, was presented as something to be proud of. According to him, these laboratories studied bird flu, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, African swine fever, and a number of other diseases. “And what actually happened in the laboratories, experienced investigators and scientists can tell if they have the opportunity to study what was done for American money for almost 20 years,” he concluded.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that since 2013, the German government, under the auspices of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been implementing partnership programs on biological safety, including with scientists in Ukraine. The representative of the department said that Germany launched a national biosecurity program called the German Biosecurity Program (GBP).