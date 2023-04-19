Former deputy of the Rada from the Poroshenko party Oleg Barna died in the zone of military operation near Kherson

Ukrainian ex-deputy Oleg Barna, known for his attempt to remove the then Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, died near Kherson. About it informs “Russian Spring”.

According to the publication, the former parliamentarian died on the day or on the eve of his 56th birthday on the Kherson front.

Information about the death of Oleg Barna in his Telegram channel was confirmed by Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, citing the speaker of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction, Oleksiy Dmitrashkovsky. According to him, the ex-deputy died on April 17, the day before his birthday.

Oleg Barna became famous in December 2015. Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who was then Prime Minister, spoke at the Verkhovna Rada with a report on the work done during the year. The parliamentarian handed a bouquet of roses to the head of government and tried to drag him away from the podium, grabbing him by the waist and groin. Later, he explained his behavior by the desire to hug the prime minister.

In May 2021, Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Servant of the People party Dmitry Solomchuk and Oleg Barna fought live on the PravdaTUT TV channel due to disagreements over land reform.