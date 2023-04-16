Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation expressed concern about the visit of the Russian minister, Sergey Lavrov, to Brazil

The president of the RCUB (Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation), Vitorio Sorotiuk, asked the Brazilian government “don’t cheat” the hopes of more than 600,000 Brazilians of Ukrainian origin.

“It is positive that Brazil seeks and intercedes for peace, but the only one who has the authority to speak about the conditions of peace and the integrity of its territory is the Ukrainian people and their government”, said the leader in a note published on Saturday (April 16, 2023).

In the text, Sorotiuk also expresses concern about the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, to Brazil. The Russian chancellor will arrive in Brasília on Monday (April 17) to meet with minister Mauro Vieira at the Itamaraty.

According to the president of the RCUB, “it’s natural” for Brazil to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia, but Lavrov “represents an aggressor country of another country sovereign” because of the current context of war. He also asks Brazil to pressure Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“Minister Lavrov represents your President Vladimir Putin, who has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for kidnapping Ukrainian children from the territory of Ukraine and taking them to Russia,” stated.

Read the full note:

“On Monday, 04/17/2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, diplomat Mauro Vieira, receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, at Itamaraty.

“Brazil maintains diplomatic relations with Russia and it is natural to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of a country with which it maintains relations. However, this visit takes place in a context in which Minister Sergey Lavrov represents an aggressor country against another sovereign country, violating art. 2. of the Charter of the United Nations.

“Minister Lavrov represents its president, Vladimir Putin, who has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for kidnapping Ukrainian children from the territory of Ukraine and taking them to Russia.

“Brazil recognizes and voted to condemn this aggression and must reiterate that Russian troops withdraw from Ukrainian territory. Russia has committed the crime of aggression against Ukraine; its soldiers and officials committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, Mariupol and many other places.

“Brazil and its government defend democracy, party plurality, religious freedom, freedom of organization and demonstration and have a duty to defend these universal values ​​for their application not only in Brazil, but also in Russia.

“Brazil must demand that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine, as international relations must be carried out in good faith, in recognition of the treaties it signed, such as the Budapest Mémorandum, in which Ukraine renounced its nuclear arsenal in exchange for the guarantee of its borders, territory and sovereignty.

“It is positive that Brazil seeks and intercedes for peace, but the only one who has the authority to speak about the conditions of peace and the integrity of its territory is the Ukrainian people and their government. More than 600,000 Brazilians are of Ukrainian descent and hope that Brazil does not betray their hopes, and that the Brazilian government fully complies with Article 4 of its Federal Constitution.

“The body, soul and blood of Ukraine are part of Brazil and the Brazilian government is expected to correspond. Ukraine has already presented the 10-point platform for peace to the Brazilian government and the Brazilian Ukrainian community expects, as a member of the Brazilian people, the support of its government.

“Vitório Sorotiuk

“President of the Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation”.

squid about war

In recent days, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has made frequent statements about the war in Ukraine. On April 6, he said Ukraine should cede Crimean territory to Russia to end the conflict. The suggestion was rejected by the Ukrainian government and by Volodymyr Zelensky, president of the European country.

On Friday (April 14), the PT said, while he was in China, that the United States and the European Union need to stop encouraging war between Russia and Ukraine so that negotiations for peace can advance.

This Sunday (April 16), Lula stated that the “War decision was taken by 2 countries”. The analysis is completely opposite to that adopted by the United States and European countries that are members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) regarding the reasons for the conflict.