A baby has died in a Russian strike that hit a maternity hospital in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian emergency services said on Wednesday.

“At dawn on November 23, in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzia region, the two-story building of the maternity hospital was destroyed by a rocket attack on the local hospital,” the Ukrainian service for emergency situations said on its Telegram account. .

“As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died,” the state service added.

In addition to the baby, the child’s mother and a doctor were in the affected area.

The mother was injured, reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also on his Telegram account.

“The terrorist state continues the war against civilians,” Zelensky declared, referring to Russia.

“The enemy has decided once again to try to achieve, with terror and murder, what it has not achieved in nine months and will not achieve,” added Zelensky.

Emergency services have released a video showing rescuers at work trying to pull a man out of the rubble.

The small town of Vilniansk is in the northern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, which has the southern part occupied by Russian troops since Moscow announced the annexation of the territory.