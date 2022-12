Protesters gather outside the Russian embassy to protest the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Brian Bujalance

The Ukrainian embassy in Lisbon received two suspicious envelopes on Monday, which is why the police established a security perimeter in the area to check the contents of the delivery.

Agents from the Special Unit of the Public Security Police (PSP), specialists in deactivating explosives, went to the embassy after receiving an alert, reported the Lusa news agency.

The agents established a security perimeter and prohibited traffic on Avenida das Descobertas, where the building is located.

The report tried to contact the Ukrainian embassy, ​​but received no response.

The Internal Security System (ISS) announced last Friday that it would reinforce the protection of the Ukrainian embassy in Lisbon after explosive packages were received by several entities in Spain.

In addition, the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked its embassies to reinforce the security of what is received.