The Ukrainian embassy warns that eight ships with Russian oil are on their way to Dutch ports. The diplomats want the cabinet to stop those ships and also call on them to support a complete ban on Russian oil.

According to their information, the ships would come from Russian ports such as Primorsk, Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga and Murmansk and sail towards the ports of Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Seven ships were scheduled to arrive before May 6 and the eighth ship is due to arrive on May 11.

“The Netherlands must do everything in its power to ensure that these ships cannot unload in Dutch ports,” says the embassy. “The income that Russia then generates can be used by the Kremlin to pay for the war in Ukraine.”

The whole saga started a few days ago when a ship with Russian oil was supposed to go to Sweden, but had to divert because Swedish dock workers refuse all ships that have a connection with Russia. After the Ukrainian ambassador pointed out that the ship Sunny Liger was on its way to Rotterdam, the trade union FNV Havens made an urgent appeal not to let the ship dock in the port. Now it is anchored at IJmuiden. See also Antique head in the snow surprised Muscovites

Reject again

The embassy hopes that the dock workers will again refuse to unload. “It is crucial to take the same approach for all ships connected to Russia. Every drop of oil sold is one too many. There must be zero tolerance for these ships until there is peace in Ukraine.”

The cabinet previously called for no more oil or coal to be purchased from Russia. In any case, the Netherlands intends to stop being dependent on Russian oil, coal and gas as soon as possible. That should be before the end of this year.

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: