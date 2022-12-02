The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported this Friday, December 2, that several of its embassies and consulates in the European Union received bloody packages containing animal eyes. Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Hungary and Croatia are among the countries where Ukrainian embassy offices were targeted by such shipments. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced a “bullying” campaign against his nation.

Bloody letters and packages with animal eyes, the latest chapter in a series of unprecedented shipments to diplomatic and government headquarters in Europe.

The packages were sent this Friday, December 2, to the Ukrainian embassies in Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria, as well as to the general consulates of the Italian city of Naples, the Polish city of Krakow and Brno. , in the Czech Republic, specified the spokesman for the kyiv Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko.

“The packages themselves were wet with a liquid with a characteristic odor and had a certain stench (…) We are studying the meaning of this message,” Nikolenko said, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered that all his embassies and consulates move to an enhanced level of security.

The most recent package of this type was detected after 2:00 p.m. at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, whose building was immediately evacuated and cordoned off. Inside the envelope was found the crushed eye of an animal. Then, kyiv pointed out that it was a package similar to the one received by its other diplomatic headquarters in various countries of the European Union.

In addition, the entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador in the Vatican was destroyed and a source from the diplomatic headquarters in Rome assured that they found human feces in front of the door.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of the kyiv diplomatic delegation in Kazakhstan received notice of the presence of an explosive package, which could not be confirmed later, he said.

Likewise, the embassy of the Government of Volodímir Zelenski in the United States received a letter with a copy of a critical article on the country invaded by Russia. Like most other envelopes, the shipment came from a European country, authorities said.

“We call on foreign governments to ensure maximum protection for Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Police and emergency services went to the Russian embassy in Washington for a suspicious package, which is why explosive disposal teams also arrived.

The packages with blood follow the envelopes with pyrotechnic material found in Spain

These events occurred just after this week the Spanish authorities reported a cascade of incendiary packages, although not explosive, that were sent to the embassies of the United States and Ukraine in Madrid; as well as the Ministry of Defence, the Torrejón de Ardoz military base and the Instalaza arms company, based in Zaragoza.

It was also known that the first envelope of this type was sent to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on November 24, but that letter was detected and neutralized by the Moncloa security services.

Specifically, the letters with pyrotechnic material present similar characteristics in calligraphy and color. As a first hypothesis, the Spanish Police is investigating the possible involvement of pro-Russian radicals and followers of Vladimir Putin in the country.

But with respect to the bloody package found this Friday at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, and unlike the incendiary envelopes, the shipment was made from abroad, according to the authorities.

Spain is one of the countries of the European Union that offers humanitarian and military aid to the Ukrainian territory since it was invaded by Kremlin troops on February 24.

In fact, currently a Spanish delegation, made up of National Police and Civil Guard agents, is in Ukraine cooperating with investigations into alleged war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s soldiers.

Ukraine denounces a campaign of “intimidation and terror”.

For kyiv these are organized acts in order to intimidate their government.

“We have reason to believe that there is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation against Ukrainian embassies and consulates,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement.

The official stressed that the actions are given in response to the inability to stop the invaded country and indicated that the threats “are in vain.”

“Unable to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they try to intimidate us (…) We will continue to work effectively for the victory of Ukraine,” he stressed.

Kuleba added that his nation’s authorities are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies of the affected foreign States “to investigate all cases of threats, identify the people involved and bring them to justice.”

After the incidents that occurred this week in Spanish territory, Russia condemned the events and disassociated itself from any involvement.

With Reuters and local media