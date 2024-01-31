Ministry of Defense: Russian air defense shot down five drones in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

The Russian air defense system (air defense) shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over two regions of the Russian Federation. This is stated in Telegram– channel of the Ministry of Defense.

As the department clarified, on the night from January 31 to February 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type drones against targets in Russia.

“Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod (four drones) and Kursk (one drone) regions,” the ministry said.

The day before, January 31, the Belgorod village of Bogun-Gorodok was attacked by kamikaze drones. As a result, two cars were damaged by shrapnel, and the windows of one household were broken. No civilians were harmed.