Ukraine tried to use drones to strike at the Kremlin

Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. On Wednesday, May 3, it was reported on site heads of state.

The drone raid was repulsed by the military and intelligence officers. As a result of their actions with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled, the Kremlin said.

The attack was called an assassination attempt on Putin

Russia regards the attack on the presidential residence as a planned terrorist act, the Kremlin said.

We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned. Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not injured during the raid by Ukrainian drones. The press service of the head of state clarified that the incident also did not affect his schedule.

Later, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the president was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack. Now he works at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

As a result of the fall of the drones and the scattering of fragments, there were no victims or material damage, the Kremlin added.

The Kremlin announced a possible response to the attack

The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit Kremlin

A video also surfaced on the afternoon of May 3, believed to have been taken on the night of the drone attack. The footage shows white smoke rising from one of the Kremlin buildings.

The video was filmed by residents of the Yakimanka metropolitan area, who heard two pops over the Kremlin, after which the illumination of the buildings disappeared.

The May 9 Victory Parade will take place despite the attack

After an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, plans for a parade on May 9, timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, have not changed – it will take place, Peskov said.

Moscow imposed a ban on the launch of drones on May 3

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier on May 3 announced a ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city.

“Unauthorized launch of a UAV is an offense and entails administrative and criminal liability,” he said.

According to the mayor, this is necessary so that drones do not complicate the work of law enforcement agencies. The administration of the capital made an exception for devices used by decisions of state authorities.