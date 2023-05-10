Governor Gusev announced the suppression of the attack of two UAF drones on a facility in the Voronezh region

Two Ukrainian drones tried to attack a military facility in the Voronezh region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Alexander Gusev in Telegram.

According to him, as a result of measures of influence, one of the drones deviated from the course and fell, the second aircraft was destroyed by a projectile.

“Interaction with law enforcement agencies and military command continues. A set of additional measures aimed at ensuring security is being implemented, ”Gusev wrote, stressing that he keeps the situation under personal control.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of May 9, a fragment of a rocket was found near a cemetery in Voronezh. Previously, the object was flying at an altitude of about 500 meters when it was shot down by an air defense system. There were no casualties or damage.

In addition, on the morning of May 10, it became known about the explosion of a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Olkhovatka, Belgorod region. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, as a result, two residential buildings, a library, a post office, a feldsher-obstetric station and one car were damaged.