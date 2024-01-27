Home page politics

A modernized T-80 tank of the Russian army in the Zaporizhia region in 2023 (symbolic image). © IMAGO/ITAR-TASS/Alexander Polegenko

David versus Goliath: A Ukrainian drone apparently took out two Russian tanks. This is said to be shown by a video shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Kyiv – drones play in Ukraine war an important role – in enlightenment as well like in attack. Most recently, unverified video footage showed Ukraine destroying a Russian T-90 tank with a drone. Now a similar coup has apparently been achieved again: the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed two Russian T-80 tanks with several drone attacks.

Ukraine war: National Guard video shows alleged shooting of two tanks

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared a video of the National Guard on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Friday (January 26). According to Ukrainian information, the drone footage in black and white shows two Russian T-80 tanks traveling one behind the other on a road. The presumed impact of a bullet in the front tank can then be seen, but it continues its journey. However, as a result of the hit, the vehicle appears to veer off the path and drive uncontrollably into a field. Shortly afterwards it comes to an abrupt stop – presumably due to an obstacle in the terrain. A few moments later, a soldier can be seen in the recording climbing out of the damaged T-80 and escaping on foot.

Another hit follows shortly afterwards, resulting in a large explosion. “Fire inside,” read the Ukrainians’ comment in the subtitle of the video. “The National Guard's experienced drone pilots first took out a Russian tank before destroying another that was being evacuated,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on X about the footage. The information and the video could not be independently verified. The fact that the tanks are always at the same distance behind each other could also indicate that they are being towed. Nevertheless, such a strike would be a success for Ukraine: While a Russian tank can be worth several million euros, drones can usually be had for several thousand euros.

Screenshot from the video shared by the National Guard of Ukraine on the X platform, which is said to show the drone attack on a Russian T-80 tank. © @ng_ukraine (X)/National Guard in Ukraine

Ukraine claims to have already destroyed over 6,000 Russian tanks – but ammunition will become scarce in the medium term

Overall, Ukraine has been wanting to since the beginning of the Russian invasion Destroyed 6271 Russian tanks (As of January 27th). The Oryx database, which refers to geolocated images and videos, speaks of 2,666 destroyed, confiscated or damaged Russian tanks. Military experts believe the actual number is somewhere in the middle. Despite individual successes, Ukraine's troops are currently struggling with an acute shortage of ammunition. The supplies would be sufficient “to withstand the next violent attacks,” General Najew told the AFP news agency. In the medium and long term, Ukraine needs the help of Western countries to replenish stocks, the general continued.

The war in Ukraine has become a “battle for ammunition,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently confirmed. Drones are among the most important weapon systems in this war. On Saturday it became known that Ukraine and Lithuania discussed the joint production of drones. “Lithuania has the technologies, we have the opportunity to expand cooperation and that was the key issue,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday at a joint press conference about the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.