Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:36 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Another oil and gas depot belonging to the Atlas company in the Kamensky district of the Rostov-on-Don region caught fire on Wednesday morning after a Ukrainian drone attack, the Telegram channel Mash reported, posting a video of the burning facility with a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky. Ukrainian forces also struck an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia and claim to have shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev initially wrote on his Telegram channel only about the nighttime drone attack, without mentioning the oil depot. “In total, eight Ukrainian drones were destroyed last night by the air defence forces on duty in the Voronezh region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties and no damage on the ground.”

But five hours later, Golubev had to admit that “three storage facilities” at the Atlas plant were on fire. According to the Telegram channel Baza, the attack on the oil storage facility took place at around 3 a.m. The plant was already bombed on August 3, but the fire was extinguished relatively quickly and major damage was avoided. The Kamensky district is located in the northeast of the Rostov region, near the border with the occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk. On August 18, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kavkaz oil storage complex in the Proletarsky district of Rostov-on-Don, and the fire has not been extinguished to this day.

Evacuation of two villages



Ukrainian drones have attacked an ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh region, prompting the evacuation of two nearby villages, the local governor, Alexander Gusev, said. He later wrote on his Telegram channel that “the fire has been extinguished and the situation has stabilised. Residents are returning to their homes,” he said, without specifying the exact location of the damaged arsenal. Citing local residents’ testimonies, the Astra channel said the military depot was located near the village of Malaya Mezhenka.

“Residents of this settlement and the village of Evstratovka were first evacuated, but now they are allowed to return home,” Astra reports. On August 24, in the Ostrogozhsky district of the Voronezh region, an arsenal caught fire as a result of a nighttime drone attack. More than 600 residents fled their homes due to the explosions of shells and artillery shells.

Three people were also injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Kurkovichi in the Bryansk region of Russia, including the head of the Starodub district, Alexander Podolny, according to the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz.

Flights are also being cancelled at several airports in southern Russia and in the Republic of Tatarstan, whose capital Kazan has suspended all flights due to a drone attack alert. Further north, in Russia’s Kirov region, two Ukrainian drones hit the roof of a depot and an empty tanker at the Vyatka refinery in the town of Kotelnich, but with no apparent consequences. This is the first time that the Kirov region has been attacked by Ukrainian drones.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, 12 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight by air defences. Eight drones were shot down over the Voronezh region and four over the Rostov region. The military department is silent on the other regions attacked and on the damage caused, according to information provided by the respective governors. The Russian Defence Ministry is also silent on the alleged downing of a Russian Su-25 aircraft flying towards the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, according to military sources in Kiev.