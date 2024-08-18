Russian Defense Ministry: Air Defense Destroyed 5 UAVs Over Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov Regions

Russian air defense systems destroyed five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over three regions of the country. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

“Two [БПЛА] were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region, one over the territory of the Kursk region and two over the territory of the Rostov region”