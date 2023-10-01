Governor of the Smolensk region Anokhin reported three downed drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Three drones belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were shot down in the sky over Smolensk. About this in Telegram said the Governor of the Smolensk region Vasily Anokhin.

According to Anokhin, Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were suppressed using air defense (air defense) systems and electronic warfare (EW) systems. Anokhin noted that there were no casualties.