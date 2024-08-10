Governor Evraev: Several Ukrainian UAVs Destroyed in Yaroslavl Region

Several Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the Yaroslavl region during an attempt to attack one of the enterprises in the region on the night of Saturday, August 10. This was reported by Governor Mikhail Evraev in his Telegram-channel.

The head of the region added that there was no damage or casualties at the site of the drone crash. Emergency services are working in the detection zone.

Evraev also called on residents to report the location of drone fragments.

On August 9, three people were injured as a result of a strike by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a passenger car with people on a section of the Ziborovka-Murom highway in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region.