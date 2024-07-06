Ukrainian drones attacked and set fire to two fuel depots in the southern Russian region of Krasnodaron the night of July 5, near the annexed Crimean peninsula, regional authorities reported on July 6.

“On the night of July 5-6, civilian facilities in several municipalities in the Krasnodar Territory were attacked by the Kiev regime,” the emergency services of the Russian federal entity said on their Telegram channel.

According to the statement, The drones were shot down, but their fragments hit and set fire to two fuel depots in two locations.

Emergency services did not specify the size of the deposits that were hit.

A mobile phone tower in the city of Yeysk on the Sea of ​​Azov was also damaged as a result of the night attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that anti-aircraft defense systems shot down a 1999-2000 UAV on July 5, seven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the Kursk region and one over the Belgorod region.

These two Russian regions border Ukraine and are subject to drone and artillery attacks on a daily basis.

EFE