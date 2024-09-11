The Ukrainian Armed Forces UAVs that attacked the Murmansk region could have been launched from Finland

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the Murmansk region on the afternoon of September 11. According to the head of the Russian region, Andrei Chibis, there were only three drones and all of them were shot down. It is assumed that Finland may be involved in the new attack.

Rosaviatsiya reported restrictions on the operation of local airports in connection with the incident. At the same time, the “Carpet” plan was introduced there.

Chibis also assured local residents that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety.

NATO planes spotted in the sky before attack

Shortly before the incident, NATO reconnaissance aircraft were spotted in the skies along Russia’s borders. Then unknown drones appeared in the Severomorsk area.

Mash wrote about two reconnaissance aircraft of the Swedish Armed Forces. It was specified that these were was the S102B radio and electronic intelligence aircraft, and the Gulfstream Aerospace TP 102C (G-IV-SP), which can intercept telephone calls, radio communications, digital and television networks.

According to the publication, the first aircraft constantly flies near the shores of the Kaliningrad region, and the second was first spotted back in 2023. It was conducting a reconnaissance flight over the Finnish Lake Inari. At the same time, it is said that such sorties were initially carried out only by US Air Force aircraft.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to attack the Russian airfield with the help of NATO

According to unofficial data, Ukrainian military personnel attempted to attack the Olenya airfield with the support of NATO countries. As is known, Russian strategic bombers take off from this site.

Mash reported that A-22 Foxbat aircraft were used for the attack, but the aircraft in question, as far as is known, must be piloted. At the same time, Forbes reportedthat Ukrainian engineers are making Aerosor drones based on this aircraft.

The UAV could have been launched from Finland

Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed near the village of Vysoky — they were flying from the Arkhangelsk region. At the same time, another drone, as was initially noted, was coming from Norway. However, Mash later named Finland as a possible launch site for the drone.

It is assumed that the UAV that attacked the Murmansk region could have been launched from the Ivalo airfield. According to open sources, the distance from it to the Russian border is about 40 kilometers. An important point was that after the start of the special operation, both Finland and Sweden joined NATO.

Russia reacts to new UAV attack

The Kremlin, speaking about the arrival of drones from a NATO country, stated that it is necessary to be critical of the published information. As the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov noted, various “near-media” should not be taken as primary sources. Thus, he spoke about the possible involvement of Norway in this attack.

In turn, MP Alexey Chepa considers what happened to be another provocation. He stated that “this is an attempt to blackmail Russia from Ukraine.”