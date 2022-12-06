The Ukrainian attack on two military airports in Russia is causing unrest in Moscow, according to observers. For the first time this war, Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to go far to prevent rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities. Moscow also seems within reach.

American bloggers are impressed by the drone attack, whether or not intercepted, on the Russian Air Force Base Engels-2, not far from Moscow and more than 600 kilometers across the Ukrainian-Russian border. “Like attacking Edwards Air Force Base in California,” wrote a blogger who – like many other military followers – was impressed by the Ukrainian feat now recognized by Moscow. Another base was also attacked.

“Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia hundreds of kilometers from the border between the two countries,” the Russian defense ministry said yesterday. “Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles slightly damaged two aircraft.” Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in the incidents in the Ryazan and Saratov regions.





Flash of light

Images from people living near Engels-2 Air Force Base make it clear that the attack took place in the early morning. Something rushes over and moments later there is the flash of light from an explosion. From satellite images that appeared later, it can be concluded that the Ukrainians had targeted long-range strategic bombers stationed at the airports. These TU-95s are used for bombing Ukrainian targets.



Initially, explosions had only been reported at Engels Air Base in Saratov and Dyagilevo Air Base in Ryazan, but there was no official comment on the cause. A fuel tanker exploded. This was reminiscent of previous secrecy surrounding the sinking – early in the war – of the Russian battleship Moskva, also by Ukrainian projectiles.

It soon became clear that it was more than an accident. Hours after the attacks on the military airfields, Russia launched a wave of missiles at targets around Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, about two-thirds of those missiles were shot down by antiaircraft fire. There has been no formal response in Kiev to the explosions in Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force did, however, teasingly tweet a partying emoji and images of what appeared to be a badly damaged plane.

Strategic impact

According to the authoritative commentator among military followers Mick Ryan, a former major in the Australian army, the Ukrainian attacks have a strategic impact on the war. All kinds of images that come in via social media confirm the attack. One question is how the projectiles could have reached this far in Russia, which was still sealed off by anti-aircraft defenses. According to Ryan, it appears that the Ukrainians modified and modernized “old” Soviet-era drones for this attack. A number of these so-called TU-141s would have a range of 1000 kilometers, more than enough to reach the basic Engels-2. According to other experts, the Ukrainians also used captured Russian aircraft transmitters on these weapons to deceive Russian air defenses. The Ukrainians may have ‘had help from a third party’ in their attack, Ryan suggests in his blog tonight.



The main implication of the attack is that Ukraine has clearly decided to take more proactive steps to prevent Russian attacks on civilians and infrastructure, Ryan said.

The political implications of the action can also be significant. Zelensky is taking the fight to Putin. Where Western aid to Ukraine has always been emphatically limited to weapons with a limited range, the Ukrainians can now apparently strike back deep into Russia. Even the Kremlin is now within reach. That the oft-praised Russian air defenses are also not watertight was shown by the damage to at least two bombers. According to experts, these aircraft can go to the scrap heap.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of “the two reported incidents,” Kremlin spokesman Peskov said.

