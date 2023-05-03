Moscow and Kyiv reacted to an attempt to strike the Kremlin with drones

On the night of Wednesday, May 3, Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. The raid was repelled with the help of radar warfare systems, on the website of the head of state the attack was called a terrorist attack and an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment. Russian and Ukrainian politicians reacted to the incident.

The State Duma called the attempt on the president an attack on the country

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin urged recognize as a terrorist organization the “Kyiv terrorist regime”, which, “having captured the whole state, threatens the security of Russia, Europe, the whole world.” According to him, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, giving orders for the commission of terrorist attacks, stood on a par with other international terrorists.

There can be no negotiations with the Zelensky regime. We will demand the use of weapons that can stop and destroy the Kiev terrorist regime Viacheslav VolodinChairman of the State Duma

Other deputies also called for a tough response to Kyiv’s actions. In particular, the leader of the faction “A Just Russia – For the Truth” Sergei Mironov considered necessary to strike back at the leadership of Ukraine.

This is a real casus belli – a casus belli. To a real war and the elimination of the terrorist elite of Ukraine. We have something to hit on their bunkers Sergei Mironovleader of the faction "A Just Russia – For the Truth"

Deputy Mikhail Sheremet believesthat Russia needs to launch a missile attack on the residence of Vladimir Zelensky in Kyiv in response.

“I’m ready to hand over the coordinates – Bankovaya Street, 11. Zelensky should start to be afraid,” the parliamentarian said.

His colleague in the lower house of parliament, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, suggested that Russia’s response would be tough. “This is no longer a red line, this is a stop signal,” he stated.

Deputy Aleksey Zhuravlev agreed with him, who called for “targeting the center of Kiev, destroying the president’s office, destroying the Verkhovna Rada, the General Staff, and the buildings housing the Ukrainian special services.”

Crimean parliamentarian Dmitry Belik pointed out that the organizers of the attack should not feel unpunished.

If they think that they have long arms, then let them know: we have something to shorten these arms. Dmitry BelikDeputy of the State Duma

The Federation Council said that Russia deliberately did not strike at the area where Zelensky’s residence is located.

By attacking the Kremlin with the aim of assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is acting as a terrorist state, said Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

Please note: all the bombings, all the missile strikes that the Russian side inflicted on the territory of Ukraine, carefully bypassed Bankovaya Street, the places where the supreme power of Ukraine is located, where the Verkhovna Rada is located, security agencies, military intelligence. We defiantly bypassed these places, we fought for something else – for demilitarization and denazification, and did not aim to destroy certain leaders Vladimir Dzhabarovsenator

Crimea’s upper house colleague Serhiy Tsekov, who represents Crimea, said a possible Russian response to an attempt to attack the Kremlin with drones could be mirror action in the form of a strike on the residence of Ukrainian head Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as other government facilities.

“It is clear that we have significantly more strike capabilities than Ukraine,” Tsekov said. “However, in any case, the decision on retaliatory measures will be taken by the President of Russia and the Ministry of Defense.”

Ukraine declared its non-involvement in the attack

Serhiy Nikiforov, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he had no information about the attack on the Kremlin.

As President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack others Sergey NikiforovPress Secretary of the President of Ukraine

Also, the participation of Kyiv in the attack was denied by the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak. “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” he says.

What is known about the explosions over the Kremlin

Wednesday afternoon, May 3, the Kremlin press service reported an attempted night attack on the residence of the President of Russia by two drones.

“As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action. As a result of their fall and the scattering of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there were no victims and material damage, ”the statement says.

The Kremlin noted that the head of state was not injured, he continues to work according to the previously approved schedule. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that at the time of the attack, Vladimir Putin was in Novo-Ogaryovo. He added that the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day will be held without changes, despite the state of emergency with drones.